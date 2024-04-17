BreakingNews
Georgia Tech hoops freshman to test NBA waters

Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo (11) controls the ball during their game against Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Wake Forest won 80-51. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

One of Georgia Tech’s top players from the 2023-24 season may be leaving the program early.

The Field of 68 podcast network reported Wednesday that Baye Ndongo will declare for the NBA draft and hire an agent while retaining his college eligibility, leaving the door open for Ndongo to return for the 2024-25 season. Ndongo is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound center from Senegal.

Ndongo, 20, averaged 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the Yellow Jackets. He started 29 games, recorded six double-doubles and was thrice named ACC rookie of the week. Ndongo scored 21 points – making 9 of 11 shots from the floor – grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots in a regular-season win over Duke in December and was named to the all-tournament team at the Diamond Head Classic.

Originally committed to play at Rutgers, Ndongo came to Tech from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He was coach Damon Stoudamire’s first prep signee.

