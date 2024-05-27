Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly to transfer

Former Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly will play elsewhere in 2024-25.
Kelly put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal in April while also testing professional basketball waters. Instead of returning to play for the Yellow Jackets this season, Kelly announced Sunday he’ll transfer to Auburn for the upcoming season.
A 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard and Stone Mountain product, Kelly averaged 13.9 points per game this past season and 14.4 points per game as a sophomore. The former Parkview High School and Hargrave Military Academy standout, who tested professional basketball waters in the summer of 2023 before opting to return to Tech for another season, shot 36.9% from the field as a junior and 32.1% from 3-point range.
Kelly, an honorable mention on the all-ACC team, scored 1,057 points during his Tech tenure which ranks 41st on Tech’s all-time scoring list. He had a 36-point game Feb. 10 at Louisville and a 30-point outing Feb. 28, 2023, at Syracuse. Kelly had 15 games scoring 20 points or more and suited up 95 times for the Yellow Jackets.
“I’m a pretty loyal guy,” Kelly told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June about his upcoming junior season. “I stay loyal to my roots and I stay loyal to whoever is loyal to me. Georgia Tech has been really loyal to me — the fans, the community. I’m from Atlanta so I wanted to stay here and I feel like I can get it done here. I feel I can make a big jump and be a top NBA draft pick next year and I can do it right here at Georgia Tech.”
