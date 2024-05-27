Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly to transfer

Former Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly will play elsewhere in 2024-25.

Kelly put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal in April while also testing professional basketball waters. Instead of returning to play for the Yellow Jackets this season, Kelly announced Sunday he’ll transfer to Auburn for the upcoming season.

A 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard and Stone Mountain product, Kelly averaged 13.9 points per game this past season and 14.4 points per game as a sophomore. The former Parkview High School and Hargrave Military Academy standout, who tested professional basketball waters in the summer of 2023 before opting to return to Tech for another season, shot 36.9% from the field as a junior and 32.1% from 3-point range.