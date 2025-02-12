Georgia Tech great Mark Teixeira to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

Georgia Tech
Teixeira starred at Georgia Tech, before being drafted by Texas with the fifth overall pick.
The College Baseball Foundation will induct 11 members, including former Georgia Tech great Mark Teixeira, into the College Baseball Hall of Fame on Thursday.

A three-time MLB All-Star and 2009 World Series champion, Teixeira will be honored at the Night of Champions on Thursday in Overland Park, Kansas, the home of the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

One of the top performers in Tech baseball history, Teixeira earned a long list of honors, including the 2000 Dick Howser Trophy, 2000 ACC player of the year, 2000 consensus first-team All-American, 1999 national freshman of the year, 1999 ACC rookie of the year and 1999 second-team All-American. He also was named first-team All-ACC twice (1999, 2000).

A third baseman from Baltimore, Teixeira batted .409 during his three-year college career, slugging 36 home runs and 165 RBIs. He ranks fourth in program history in career batting average and second in slugging percentage (.712), and holds the program record for most runs scored in a season, with 104.

As a sophomore in 2000, Teixeira batted .427 with 18 home runs and 80 RBIs, posting the seventh-best batting average for a single season in program history. That performance helped Tech win the 2000 ACC regular-season and tournament championships as well as the NCAA Atlanta Regional title.

Teixeira was drafted in the first round (fifth overall) by the Texas Rangers in 2001. He played 14 MLB seasons for the Rangers, Braves, Angels and Yankees. Teixeira won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009. He was a three-time MLB All-Star selection, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a five-time Gold Glove winner. In his MLB tenure, Teixeira hit 409 home runs and collected 1,298 RBIs.

Teixeira is one of three Yellow Jackets to have his number retired, joining 2020 College Baseball Hall of Famer Jason Varitek and Jim Luck.

Teixeira becomes the fourth Tech representative in the College Baseball Hall of Fame, joining Varitek (Class of 2020), former coach Jim Morris (Class of 2020) and Nomar Garciaparra (Class of 2012). Varitek and Morris are expected to be recognized Thursday because their ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

