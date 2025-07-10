Nation & World News
Rays slugger Junior Caminero to compete in Home Run Derby, start at third base in All-Star Game

Rays slugger Junior Caminero announced he will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta
Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Rays slugger Junior Caminero announced Wednesday that he will take part in the Home Run Derby on Monday night in Atlanta, then learned hours later that he would start at third base for the AL squad in the All-Star Game the following night.

In between, Caminero merely belted his 22nd homer of the season in the seventh inning of a 7-3 win in Detroit.

Caminero, who turned 22 on July 5, leads all AL third basemen in homers in what has been a breakout season. He is hitting .254 and driven in 58 runs for the Rays, who moved within four games of Toronto in the AL East on Wednesday night.

“I’m going to put on a show. I’m going to try to put on a show just to give the fans the opportunity to get to know me, see my power,” Caminero said. “Just being there with all those other All-Stars, it’s going to be something very special.”

Caminero is the sixth player to commit to the Home Run Derby, joining the Mariners' Cal Raleigh, James Wood of the Nationals, Byron Buxton of the Twins, the Pirates' Oneil Cruz and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the hosting Braves. Two more contestants are still to be announced, and Buxton's status is unclear after he was hit in the left hand in Wednesday night's win over the Cubs.

Caminero was picked earlier this week as the All-Star replacement for Boston's Alex Bregman, who has been dealing with a strained right quadriceps. He learned he would start at third base after Wednesday night's game after Cleveland's José Ramírez opted out of the Midsummer Classic so that he could rest an ailing Achilles tendon.

Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes was chosen to replace Ramírez on the AL roster.

The only Rays players besides Caminero to participate in the Home Run Derby have been Evan Longoria, Carlos Pena and Randy Arozarena, who reached the finals two years ago before losing to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“We get to see (Caminero) do probably a modified Home Run Derby every time he takes batting practice. I’m excited for him. I’m excited for his family,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Somewhat of a coming-out party for him. Hopefully, he gets the recognition that we’ve all seen in the talent and the ability to hit the ball a long way.”

Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

