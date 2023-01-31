BreakingNews
Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place
Georgia Tech’s Keion White begins Senior Bowl practice

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White was to begin practice Tuesday at the Senior Bowl, seeking to improve his draft standing in practices against many of the top draft prospects in the country.

White, who was tabbed by ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper as a first-round pick, will practice before NFL scouts, coaches and decision-makers in Mobile, Alabama, as well as take part in interviews with teams, before the Senior Bowl game Saturday. White is one of 12 defensive linemen on the National team, whose head coach is Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and whose defensive coordinator is Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown.

Following his All-ACC season with the Yellow Jackets, White was ranked the No. 54 draft prospect by Pro Football Focus and the 10th edge defender.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

