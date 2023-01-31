Georgia Tech’s Keion White begins Senior Bowl practice

White, who was tabbed by ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper as a first-round pick, will practice before NFL scouts, coaches and decision-makers in Mobile, Alabama, as well as take part in interviews with teams, before the Senior Bowl game Saturday. White is one of 12 defensive linemen on the National team, whose head coach is Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and whose defensive coordinator is Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown.

Following his All-ACC season with the Yellow Jackets, White was ranked the No. 54 draft prospect by Pro Football Focus and the 10th edge defender.