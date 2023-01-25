ESPN’s Mel Kiper tabs Georgia Tech’s Keion White as first-round pick

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Kiper slotted White as the No. 19 pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In this past season, White collected 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks among his 54 tackles. He earned third-team All-ACC honors for his play. With his combination of speed, strength and size, White was the focus of a stream of NFL scouts who came to Tech to watch practices and games this past season.

“He’s another inside-outside lineman who would bring some interior pass-rush ability to Tampa,” Kiper wrote. “White will be at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, next week, and I know scouts are excited to see him up close.”