Georgia Tech football adds in-state opponent to 2026 schedule

Tech is 14-1-1 against Mercer with the one defeat coming in the first meeting between the two schools, a 12-6 win by the Bears in 1892. The two sides have played just once in the modern era when the Jackets won 35-10 in 2016.

Tech is also scheduled to play Colorado (Sept. 5), at Georgia State (Sept. 19) and at Georgia (Nov. 28) during the ‘26 season.

The matchup with Colorado is part of a home-and-home series, agreed to in 2016, between the Jackets and Buffaloes — Tech travels to Boulder, Colorado, on Aug. 30 to open the 2025 season. The matchup with Georgia State is part of a home-and-home, agreed to in 2019, between the Panthers and Jackets — Tech won the first meeting 35-12 on Aug. 31 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Along with Colorado, Tech plays Gardner-Webb, Temple and Georgia as part of its 2025 nonconference slate. Tech has agreed to pay Gardner-Webb $475,000 to play at Bobby Dodd Stadium and the matchup with Temple is the second leg of a home-and-home that began in 2019 when Tech lost 24-2 in Philadelphia.

The Jackets are still looking to fill one open date on the 2027 schedule. Tech travels to Notre Dame that season and hosts Georgia and Arkansas State. Tech has agreed to pay ASU $1.1 million.