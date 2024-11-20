Georgia Tech discussing increase in athletics student fees

Tech has not increased its athletics student fees since 2010. The athletics department has seen a 151% increase in revenue since that time, while inflation has increased by more than 40%.

“We were happy to be able to participate in the annual student-fee advisory committee meeting today, as all campus entities that receive student-fee related revenue do each year,” Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our requested fee increase, Tech athletics’ first since 2010, will be considered by President Cabrera and, ultimately, by the University System of Georgia and the Board of Regents later this academic year as part of their annual process.

“We are grateful to the entire Georgia Tech community — including our incredible student body — for their support of our goal of competing at a championship level, both today and in the future.”

Among major universities in the University System of Georgia, Tech’s athletics fees are the second-lowest behind Georgia’s per semester fee of $53. Savannah State ($300), Georgia State ($275), Kennesaw State ($221), Georgia Southern ($214), West Georgia ($195), Augusta ($187) and Valdosta State ($178) all had higher athletics fees than Tech for the current fiscal year.