Georgia Tech discussing increase in athletics student fees

Georgia Tech has begun discussions pertaining to an increase in student fees for athletics.
Starting in the 2026 fiscal year, the current fee of $127 per semester would increase by $25. The early stages of that proposal for the increase were presented Wednesday to Tech’s Mandatory Student Fee Allocation committee, which consists of four undergraduate students, four graduate students, two faculty members and two members of the administration.
According to a person familiar with Wednesday’s meeting, the MSFA committee was scheduled to vote on the proposal Dec. 4 and then submit formal recommendations to Tech president Angel Cabrera. The committee motioned Wednesday to postpone that meeting until January to gather feedback on the potential increase in fees.
Tech has not increased its athletics student fees since 2010. The athletics department has seen a 151% increase in revenue since that time, while inflation has increased by more than 40%.
“We were happy to be able to participate in the annual student-fee advisory committee meeting today, as all campus entities that receive student-fee related revenue do each year,” Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our requested fee increase, Tech athletics’ first since 2010, will be considered by President Cabrera and, ultimately, by the University System of Georgia and the Board of Regents later this academic year as part of their annual process.
“We are grateful to the entire Georgia Tech community — including our incredible student body — for their support of our goal of competing at a championship level, both today and in the future.”
Among major universities in the University System of Georgia, Tech’s athletics fees are the second-lowest behind Georgia’s per semester fee of $53. Savannah State ($300), Georgia State ($275), Kennesaw State ($221), Georgia Southern ($214), West Georgia ($195), Augusta ($187) and Valdosta State ($178) all had higher athletics fees than Tech for the current fiscal year.
