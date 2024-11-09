“I can’t hear you!” Key said, before ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden followed up with a question about quarterbacsk Haynes King’s ability to overcome an upper-body injury and play in the game.

“He played, he played!”

King was 6-of-6 passing for 32 yards and scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown with 13:09 left, his 5-yard scoring run making the score 28-16 at that time.

Miami, which entered the game leading the nation with 47.4 points per game, scored with 6:07 left to close the gap to 28-23.

Tech was unsuccessful running out the clock on the ensuing possession, punting it back for the Hurricanes to take possession at their own 19 with 1:52 left.

The nation tuned into with the upset alert: Could Cam Ward lead Miami to another thrilling victory?

The Jackets defense provided the answer when Romello Height stripped Ward of the ball and Jordan Van Den Berg fell on it at the Hurricanes’ 17-yard line.

Miami exhausted two time outs after a run by Trey Cooley, in his first game back from injury, netted 2 yards, and King got back to the line of scrimmage, to set up a third-and-8.

King came through on the next play, completing an 11-yard pass to Eric Singleton Jr., who wisely took to the turf so Tech could run out the clock without Miami having another opportunity to score or perhaps recover an onside kick.

“Play the next play, play with each other, play for each other,” Key said, sharing Georgia Tech’s defensive mindset.

Key said he was proud for “These kids, this school, Georgia Tech, and the city of Atlanta.”

Key embraced senior Weston Franklin in a bear hug after the on-field TV interview before moving toward the tunnel where he found defensive lineman Jason Moore for a hug.

The Hurricanes loss leaves No. 13-ranked SMU atop the ACC, 8-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.