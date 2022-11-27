Georgia Tech closing in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz as next head coach

Georgia Tech is closing in on its next head football coach and all indications point to Tulane coach Willie Fritz, a person familiar with the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. A deal was not in place as of Sunday night and could take a few days to complete.
Fritz is in his seventh year at Tulane, where he has an overall record of 41-45 but has led the Green Wave to a breakthrough this season with a 10-2 record, the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship and a spot in the conference championship game this Saturday in New Orleans.
The news follows an AJC report late Saturday that Fritz was receiving serious consideration from Tech in the search to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired in September four games into his fourth season. Fritz has interviewed for the position and Tech has done its due diligence on him, including reference checks.
Fritz has distinguished himself among the four candidates who had interviewed for the job (Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, Tech interim coach Brent Key, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Fritz) for having achieved something that Tech athletic director J Batt has been hired to lead – the building of a program at a school with high academic standards.
Fritz was hired at Tulane in December 2015 to replace a regime that was 15-34 with one winning season. The three coaches prior to Fritz, covering a total of 17 seasons, had achieved three winning seasons, two bowl trips and one winning conference record.
In seven seasons, the Green Wave have posted three winning seasons (including this year), gone to three bowl games (with a fourth trip on the way) and this year won the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship and will play Cincinnati next Friday in the conference title game. Tulane is 10-2 overall, 7-1 in the AAC and ranked 19th. The last time Tulane was in the Top 25 before this season was 1998.
Fritz, 62, is in his 30th season as a head coach, having started at the junior-college level, then Division II and FCS before coaching at Georgia Southern in its first two years at the FBS level before getting hired at Tulane.
