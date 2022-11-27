Georgia Tech closing in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz as next head coach

Fritz is in his seventh year at Tulane, where he has an overall record of 41-45 but has led the Green Wave to a breakthrough this season with a 10-2 record, the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship and a spot in the conference championship game this Saturday in New Orleans.

The news follows an AJC report late Saturday that Fritz was receiving serious consideration from Tech in the search to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired in September four games into his fourth season. Fritz has interviewed for the position and Tech has done its due diligence on him, including reference checks.