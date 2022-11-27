Georgia Tech’s bowl hopes look faint

It seems highly unlikely that that many schools would turn down opportunities to play in bowl games. With revenue and exposure to gain, it’s possible conference offices could place pressure on any team on the fence to accept.

A spokesperson for one of the schools ahead of Tech told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday that the team would likely accept. A Las Vegas Sun story reporting UNLV’s win over Nevada on Saturday indicated the Rebels would also accept a bid if offered.

In a best-case scenario for Tech in which Buffalo loses, that would mean the three other schools ahead of Tech would all have to turn down an invitation for Tech’s turn to come up.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker told media after the team’s Saturday loss to Penn State that he didn’t know yet what the team would do. A spokesperson at another school also did not have an answer Sunday.