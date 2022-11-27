Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal

After the injury, Sims was deemed available only on an emergency basis in the team’s next three games. That availability came under question in the Yellow Jackets’ loss to Miami on Nov. 12 after quarterback Zach Pyron was knocked out of the game with a broken clavicle.

Zach Gibson finished the game while Sims, who was dressed to play, remained on the sideline. After the game, Key was asked about Sims as a possible option to go in the game after Pyron was unable to continue.

“(Sims) was deemed an emergency basis in the game, and the time that Pyron got hurt, he was not available to go in,” Key said.

Asked further if Sims had been cleared to play, Key responded, “I’ll just leave it at that.”

Following the decision to rehab away from the team, Sims’ parents tweeted explanations of why their son could not play.

“He’s just simply not healthy enough to go out there and be Jeff Sims, if he could, he would,” wrote Aisha Sims, the quarterback’s mother.

“His mind and heart is willing but his foot which is essential for launching, cutting and running needs to heal,” wrote Jeffrey Sims Sr.

On his social media post announcing his intention, Sims thanked Georgia Tech and his coaches and teammates. He wrote: “After much prayer and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. It was not an easy decision, however, I believe it is the best decision for me at this point in my career.”

Sims’ announcement came on the same day that Georgia Tech was finalizing a deal to name Tulane’s Willie Fritz as its new head coach. Key took over for Geoff Collins, who was fired, along with athletic director Todd Stansbury, after the team started the season 1-3.

In three seasons, Sims completed 364 of 633 passes for 4,464 yards with 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 277 times for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had one receiving touchdown.