Georgia Tech catcher honored by ACC

Georgia Tech catcher Matthew Ellis (shown here during an earlier game this season) was named the ACC player of the week Monday. (Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

By
30 minutes ago

Georgia Tech catcher Matthew Ellis was named the ACC player of the week Monday after leading the Yellow Jackets to a series victory against No. 10 Virginia.

Ellis led an offense that scored 37 runs on 47 hits against the 10th-ranked Cavs. He hit .500 for the weekend with six hits, one home run and seven RBIs. The Waddy, Kentucky, native struck out just once and drew five walks to reach base at .647 pace.

For the next over four games, Ellis had eight hits, including a grand slam at Auburn on Tuesday, giving him 11 RBIs for the week.

The month of April has been all Ellis as the Indiana transfer has been lights out. In 12 games this month, Ellis is hitting .449 with 22 hits, three doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBIs. He’s also drawn 11 walks for a .541 on-base percentage and currently holds a 15-game hitting streak and 29-game reached base streak.

Last week, Ellis was named to the Buster Posey Award watch list, an award given annually to the top collegiate catcher.

