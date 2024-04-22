Georgia Tech catcher honored by ACC

Georgia Tech catcher Matthew Ellis was named the ACC player of the week Monday after leading the Yellow Jackets to a series victory against No. 10 Virginia.

Ellis led an offense that scored 37 runs on 47 hits against the 10th-ranked Cavs. He hit .500 for the weekend with six hits, one home run and seven RBIs. The Waddy, Kentucky, native struck out just once and drew five walks to reach base at .647 pace.

For the next over four games, Ellis had eight hits, including a grand slam at Auburn on Tuesday, giving him 11 RBIs for the week.