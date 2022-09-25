Georgia Tech calls special meeting of athletic board, could affect Geoff Collins

He did not disclose details of the meeting, but it’s a strong indication that a decision about a change in the leadership of the football program has been made. That could be mean either athletic director Todd Stansbury or coach Geoff Collins.

Tech is coming off of a 27-10 loss to Central Florida on Saturday. Tech outgained UCF by more than 100 yards, but scored only 10 points because of a multitude of mistakes, most of which were the same kinds of mistakes that have plagued Collins’ tenure, which began in 2019. Collins’ record is 10-28 at Tech.