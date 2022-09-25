ajc logo
Georgia Tech calls special meeting of athletic board, could affect Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A special meeting of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association board has been called for Monday afternoon, a school spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning.

He did not disclose details of the meeting, but it’s a strong indication that a decision about a change in the leadership of the football program has been made. That could be mean either athletic director Todd Stansbury or coach Geoff Collins.

Tech is coming off of a 27-10 loss to Central Florida on Saturday. Tech outgained UCF by more than 100 yards, but scored only 10 points because of a multitude of mistakes, most of which were the same kinds of mistakes that have plagued Collins’ tenure, which began in 2019. Collins’ record is 10-28 at Tech.

Tech lost its season opener to Clemson 41-10 on Labor Day night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After a 35-17 win over Western Carolina, a member of the FCS Southern Conference, a week later, Tech lost to Ole Miss 42-0. The latter two games took place at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Before Saturday’s game, in-depth conversations involving key decision-makers, including Tech President Angel Cabrera, were taking place regarding the program’s future, according to a person familiar with the situation. Besides Collins, that would include the future of Stansbury, whose leadership also has come into question in part because of his hire of Collins in December 2018 and his reaffirmation of support for him near the end of the 2021 season.

