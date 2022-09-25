Geoff Collins timeline

Nov. 9, 2021 – With his team on a three-game losing streak (that ultimately stretches to six by season’s end), Collins declares that “If you can’t see how much we’ve grown, how much we’ve developed, you don’t want to see it.”

Sept. 25, 2021 – Yellow Jackets defeat No. 20 North Carolina 45-22 in Tech’s inaugural “Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium” game, the most significant win of Collins’ tenure.

Sept. 4, 2021 – In the season opener, Tech loses 22-21 to Northern Illinois as an 18-point favorite.

Oct. 17, 2020 – Tech is trampled 73-7 by No. 1 Clemson at home. It’s the largest margin of defeat for Tech since 1894.

Sept. 12, 2020 – Tech defeats Florida State 16-13 in Tallahassee, Fla., the Jackets’ first season-opening true road win since 2007.

Feb. 5, 2020 – Gibbs, a four-star player from Dalton High, signs with Tech, beating out Florida and LSU. He is part of a class that finished ranked 27th nationally, Tech’s highest ranking since 2007.

Nov. 16, 2019 – Georgia Tech loses 45-0 at home to Virginia Tech. It’s the first time that the Jackets are held scoreless at home since 1957, a stretch of 382 games.

Oct. 19, 2019 – Yellow Jackets top Miami 28-21 in overtime, Tech’s first win against the Hurricanes at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium since 2007.

Sept. 14, 2019 – Tech loses 27-24 in overtime to The Citadel, just the team’s second defeat to an FCS team.

Feb. 6, 2019 – Collins signs four-star running back Jamious Griffin from Rome High.

Dec. 7, 2018 – Named the 20th football head coach in Georgia Tech history

Dec. 21, 2017 – Collins leads Temple to 28-3 victory against Florida International in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Dec. 13, 2016 – Hired as head coach at Temple