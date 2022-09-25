Geoff Collins timeline

A look at the major events in coach Geoff Collins’ career. Collins is out of his job at Georgia Tech, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Sept. 17, 2022 – Tech loses 42-0 to then-No. 20 Ole Miss at home in a game that proves a tipping point in fan sentiment against Collins.
Dec. 5, 2021 – Collins hires offensive coordinator Chip Long from Tulane to replace Dave Patenaude, fired at the end of the season.
Nov. 29, 2021 – Running back Jahmyr Gibbs enters the transfer portal, becoming one of 13 Jackets players to leave the team through the portal after the season.
Nov. 27, 2021 – Before a Bobby Dodd Stadium crowd that is heavily red, the Jackets lose 45-0 to eventual national champion Georgia to lose their final two games of the season by a combined 100-0.
Nov. 9, 2021 – With his team on a three-game losing streak (that ultimately stretches to six by season’s end), Collins declares that “If you can’t see how much we’ve grown, how much we’ve developed, you don’t want to see it.”
Sept. 25, 2021 – Yellow Jackets defeat No. 20 North Carolina 45-22 in Tech’s inaugural “Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium” game, the most significant win of Collins’ tenure.
Sept. 4, 2021 – In the season opener, Tech loses 22-21 to Northern Illinois as an 18-point favorite.
Oct. 17, 2020 – Tech is trampled 73-7 by No. 1 Clemson at home. It’s the largest margin of defeat for Tech since 1894.
Sept. 12, 2020 – Tech defeats Florida State 16-13 in Tallahassee, Fla., the Jackets’ first season-opening true road win since 2007.
Feb. 5, 2020 – Gibbs, a four-star player from Dalton High, signs with Tech, beating out Florida and LSU. He is part of a class that finished ranked 27th nationally, Tech’s highest ranking since 2007.
Nov. 16, 2019 – Georgia Tech loses 45-0 at home to Virginia Tech. It’s the first time that the Jackets are held scoreless at home since 1957, a stretch of 382 games.
Oct. 19, 2019 – Yellow Jackets top Miami 28-21 in overtime, Tech’s first win against the Hurricanes at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium since 2007.
Sept. 14, 2019 – Tech loses 27-24 in overtime to The Citadel, just the team’s second defeat to an FCS team.
Feb. 6, 2019 – Collins signs four-star running back Jamious Griffin from Rome High.
Dec. 7, 2018 – Named the 20th football head coach in Georgia Tech history
Dec. 21, 2017 – Collins leads Temple to 28-3 victory against Florida International in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Dec. 13, 2016 – Hired as head coach at Temple