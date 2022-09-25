Georgia Tech-Pitt game time announced

The game will be Tech’s first visit to Pittsburgh since 2018, as the Yellow Jackets and Panthers have squared off in Atlanta each of the past three seasons (the teams’ 2020 matchup, which was scheduled to be played in Pittsburgh, was moved to Atlanta when the ACC schedule was adjusted due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

Georgia Tech (1-3) is coming off a 27-10 loss at Central Florida Saturday. Pitt (3-1) is coming off Saturday’s 45-24 win over Rhode Island.