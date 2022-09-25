ajc logo
Georgia Tech-Pitt game time announced

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s game at Pitt on Saturday will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised nationally on ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.

The game will be Tech’s first visit to Pittsburgh since 2018, as the Yellow Jackets and Panthers have squared off in Atlanta each of the past three seasons (the teams’ 2020 matchup, which was scheduled to be played in Pittsburgh, was moved to Atlanta when the ACC schedule was adjusted due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

Georgia Tech (1-3) is coming off a 27-10 loss at Central Florida Saturday. Pitt (3-1) is coming off Saturday’s 45-24 win over Rhode Island.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

