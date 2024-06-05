Georgia Tech basketball reportedly pursuing Italian star

Georgia Tech could be elevating its roster in a big way before the summer is over.

According to a report from solobasket.com, Tech is recruiting rising Italian star Dame Sarr, a 6-foot-6 guard who played most recently for FC Barcelona. Sarr, the second youngest player ever to make a debut for FC Barcelona, is being pursued by Tech, Arkansas, Gonzaga and Arizona, according to the report.

Sarr, who turned 18 on Tuesday, averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, an international tournament for players 18 and under. Sarr has been a member of the Italian national team’s under-16 and under-18 squads and was recently one of 30 players invited to the initial camp to make Italy’s roster for the coming Olympics.