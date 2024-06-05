Georgia Tech basketball reportedly pursuing Italian star

Georgia Tech could be elevating its roster in a big way before the summer is over.
According to a report from solobasket.com, Tech is recruiting rising Italian star Dame Sarr, a 6-foot-6 guard who played most recently for FC Barcelona. Sarr, the second youngest player ever to make a debut for FC Barcelona, is being pursued by Tech, Arkansas, Gonzaga and Arizona, according to the report.
Sarr, who turned 18 on Tuesday, averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, an international tournament for players 18 and under. Sarr has been a member of the Italian national team’s under-16 and under-18 squads and was recently one of 30 players invited to the initial camp to make Italy’s roster for the coming Olympics.
Previously with Orange Bassano in Italy, Sarr moved to Spain in 2022 to play for FC Barcelona. He made his debut with FC Barcelona’s first team in January 2023, but played in only two games this past season for the senior club.
Tech has added four freshmen to its 2024-25 roster in Cole Kirouac (Brewster Academy, N.H.), Doryan Onwuchekwa (Dallas, Texas), Jaeden Mustaf (Overtime Elite) and Darrion Sutton (Overtime Elite) as well as transfers Ryan Mutombo (Georgetown), Javian McCollum (Oklahoma) and Luke O’Brien (Colorado).
Guards Lance Terry, Nait George and Kowacie Reeves and center Baye Ndongo are expected to return to Tech for next season.
“We still got a couple scholarships, and we’ll fill those,” Tech coach Damon Stoudamire noted in May at the ACC spring meetings.
Former Arizona commit reportedly interested in Yellow Jackets
Another high-level prospect, Jamari Phillips, reportedly is interested in playing for Tech next season.
Phillips (6-3, 190) had been a longtime Arizona commitment until Monday, when he announced he was reopening his recruitment. A four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, Phillips reportedly will visit Oregon, Brigham Young and Tech this summer.
Playing at Dream City Christian School (where George played before arriving at Tech) this past season, Phillips became a top-10 shooting guard prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He reportedly has 16 scholarship offers and was a McDonald’s All-American Game nominee this past season.
Phillips originally is from Modesto, California.
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com