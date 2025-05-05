RPI: 28

Last week

Friday: beat Western Carolina, 13-5

beat Western Carolina, 13-5 Saturday: beat Western Carolina, 4-2

beat Western Carolina, 4-2 Sunday: beat Western Carolina, 13-0 (7 innings)

This week

Tuesday: vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. Wednesday: at Mercer, 6 p.m.

at Mercer, 6 p.m. Friday: vs. Louisville, 6 p.m.

vs. Louisville, 6 p.m. Saturday: vs. Louisville, 2:30 p.m.

vs. Louisville, 2:30 p.m. Sunday: vs. Louisville, noon

Week in review

After a seven-game losing streak, Tech has now reeled off four wins in a row after sweeping Western Carolina at Russ Chandler Stadium over the weekend.

The Yellow Jackets began the series by thumping the Catamounts 13-5 on Friday. Carson Kerce and John Giesler each drove in three runs in that victory, and Tate McKee improved to 6-2 despite allowing four earned runs in five innings.

Saturday’s affair was a bit more competitive. Tech trailed 1-0 after five innings before scoring two in the sixth and seventh innings en route to a 4-2 win. Brady Jones, who struck out nine, and Mason Patel combined to work around seven WCU hits, and Alex Hernandez drove in a pair of runs.

The Jackets needed just seven innings to win Sunday’s game, slugging their way to a 13-0 win. Tech starter Jaylen Paden went five innings and fanned eight. Drew Burress hit two home runs and was one of five Jackets with multiple RBIs.

Week ahead

A busy week for the Jackets begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a matchup against Georgia Southern. Tech and Southern met way back on Feb. 18, with Tech winning 5-3 in Statesboro. The Eagles (2-6 in their last eight) have had a rough season and sit at 25-23.

On Wednesday, Tech heads to Macon to face Mercer in a rematch of an April 1 game at Russ Chandler Stadium that Tech won 21-5 in seven innings. The Bears (31-19) are coming off a series loss at Wofford.

Tech’s final ACC regular-season home series begins at 6 p.m. Friday against Louisville. The Cardinals are in position to make an NCAA Regional with a 32-15 record and 27 RPI rating but are likely out of the ACC title race at 13-11 in the conference.

The Jackets, having already matched their win total from 2024, enter the week with an RPI of 28 and need to continue to pile up wins to be in consideration as an NCAA Regional host. This weekend’s games against Louisville and next weekend’s series at Duke will be critical for Tech’s resume.

During this weekend’s series against Louisville, Tech will honor retiring coach Danny Hall, who is now tied for ninth in NCAA history with 1,444 career victories.