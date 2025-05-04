Georgia Tech deepened its offensive front Saturday.
William Reed, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman, announced via his Instagram page that he intends to transfer to Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets for the 2025 season. Reed spent the previous four seasons at Princeton.
Originally from Redmond, Washington, Reed was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and had more than 25 scholarship offers. He began his Princeton career in 2021 but did not play because of injury. He played in five games in 2022 before starting at right tackle for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Reed was rated Princeton’s third-best offensive player among Tigers with at least 600 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Reed becomes the sixth new player this spring to join the Tech program, joining offensive lineman Malachi Carney (South Alabama), defensive lineman Akelo Stone (Ole Miss) and defensive backs Jyron Gilmore (Georgia State), Jon Mitchell (Penn State) and Savion Riley (Colorado).
