Georgia Tech deepened its offensive front Saturday.

William Reed, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman, announced via his Instagram page that he intends to transfer to Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets for the 2025 season. Reed spent the previous four seasons at Princeton.

Originally from Redmond, Washington, Reed was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and had more than 25 scholarship offers. He began his Princeton career in 2021 but did not play because of injury. He played in five games in 2022 before starting at right tackle for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.