Georgia Tech arrives, practices in Ireland on Thursday

Key was asked 11 questions during a Q&A with about 20 media members, the conversation ranging from his team’s visit to the Emerald Isle, the game itself and his distaste for black pudding. He also spent a good deal of time discussing punter David Shanahan, an Irish native, as well as how much Saturday’s game could continue to create a pathway for European players to play college football.

The second-year Tech coach also was asked about Nick Saban. The former Alabama coach, who Key worked for from 2016-18 as Alabama’s offensive line coach, was present at Thursday’s practice. Saban now works for ESPN’s “College GameDay” which is broadcasting live from Dublin on Saturday.

“On a personal level, he’s been a huge mentor to me,” Key said of Saban. “He’s had a huge impact on my coaching career. A lot of things I do day-to-day now as a head coach and a lot of things in my program, there’s a very, very strong influence from him – all over the Georgia Tech program.”

After Saturday’s practice, the Jackets boarded their team buses and headed to the EPIC Museum, a site which highlights Irish emigration throughout the world. It was there that a surprise was waiting for Shanahan.

David Cleary, the museum’s director of sales and operations, took Shanahan into a room highlighting Ireland’s greater sports exploits. Cleary then had Shanahan man an interactive exhibit that included a feature on Shanahan’s successes with Tech football.

“That’s class,” Shanahan said.

Tech will treat Friday in Dublin as it would any other day-before-the-game day. It will hold a light morning practice before putting the final polishes on the game plan for FSU. Key and a few players will make an appearance at Helluva Block Party at 3 p.m. at Merrion Square Park.

Then it’s on to Saturday and the season opener, a game the Jackets are clearly champing at the bit to play to showcase what kind of team they are.

“I’m not so much curious as I am excited,” quarterback Haynes King said. “Excited to show what we’ve done and how hard we’ve worked this offseason and how we we’ve came together as a team.”