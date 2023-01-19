Georgia Tech announces 5 incoming transfers

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Offensive lineman Jordan Brown (Charlotte), wide receivers Abdul Janneh (Duquesne) and Christian Leary (Alabama), defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben (Clemson) and tight end Brett Seither (Georgia) bring Tech’s incoming class of transfers to 11. The first six were made official before the start of the early signing period in December.

“We’re excited to add these young men to our program,” coach Brent Key said in a statement. “They’re all good players, but also good fits for our program, our school and our community. I’m glad they’re here and looking forward to getting to work with them on the field.”