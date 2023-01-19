Georgia Tech announces 5 incoming transfers

Georgia Tech announced Wednesday the addition of five transfers who have enrolled for the spring semester and will be able to take part in team activities, including spring practice. The additions all were reported previously.
Offensive lineman Jordan Brown (Charlotte), wide receivers Abdul Janneh (Duquesne) and Christian Leary (Alabama), defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben (Clemson) and tight end Brett Seither (Georgia) bring Tech’s incoming class of transfers to 11. The first six were made official before the start of the early signing period in December.
“We’re excited to add these young men to our program,” coach Brent Key said in a statement. “They’re all good players, but also good fits for our program, our school and our community. I’m glad they’re here and looking forward to getting to work with them on the field.”
Brown has three seasons of eligibility, and the remaining four have two seasons. Of the 11 incoming transfers, nine have two seasons of eligibility or more remaining. Key has made it a priority to bring in transfers with multiple seasons of eligibility to help build continuity.
Of the 11, there are three wide receivers, two linebackers, two tight ends and a quarterback, running back, offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
