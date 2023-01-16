Georgia’s Brett Seither transfers to Georgia Tech

Brett Seither, who was a backup for the past four seasons for the national champion Bulldogs, has transferred to Tech as a grad transfer, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. Seither has two years of eligibility remaining. He becomes the rare football player to cross the divide separating the archrival schools. Rivals reported the news first earlier Monday.

Explore Complete Tech coverage from the AJC

Seither, from Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic High, played in 27 games for the Bulldogs, including 22 in the past two seasons. He caught four passes for 54 yards with one touchdown. He played 26 offensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Seither, who went into the portal Jan. 10, was recruited by Tech as a high school prospect in the 2019 class before signing with Georgia.