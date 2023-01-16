ajc logo
Georgia’s Brett Seither transfers to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

New Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has brought a tight end with him from Athens.

Brett Seither, who was a backup for the past four seasons for the national champion Bulldogs, has transferred to Tech as a grad transfer, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. Seither has two years of eligibility remaining. He becomes the rare football player to cross the divide separating the archrival schools. Rivals reported the news first earlier Monday.

Seither, from Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic High, played in 27 games for the Bulldogs, including 22 in the past two seasons. He caught four passes for 54 yards with one touchdown. He played 26 offensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Seither, who went into the portal Jan. 10, was recruited by Tech as a high school prospect in the 2019 class before signing with Georgia.

He adds to the haul of players, now at 11, that coach Brent Key has acquired through the transfer portal this offseason. Seither, 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, joins a position group that could use added competition. Dylan Leonard, the returning starter, Luke Benson and PeJé Harris played the most last season at tight end for the Yellow Jackets. Tech added another tight end through the portal in December, Jackson Long from South Florida.

