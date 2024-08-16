Georgia Tech 2024 preview: Most important position group

“One thing I don’t want is, I don’t want our guys thinking,” Wade said. “I don’t want too many calls or I don’t want them thinking in the moment of a game. I think it’s really got even simpler for our guys. You can get too many reps; sometimes you have to back off.”

Wade watched his offensive line become one of the better ensembles in the ACC and the country in 2023, especially toward the end of the season. Tech led the conference and finished 13th nationally with 203.7 rushing yards per game. Its 4.38 yards per carry ranked eighth nationally and its 15 total sacks allowed tied for the 15th-fewest in the country.

Four of the five starting offensive linemen who contributed greatly to those numbers are back in 2024: Ethan Mackenny at left tackle, Joe Fusile at left guard, Weston Franklin at center and Jordan Williams at right tackle. Corey Robinson also played 374 snaps over nine games in 2023.

Only right guard Connor Scaglione departed the lineup due to graduation. Tech brought in Middle Tennessee transfer Keylan Rutledge to compete for the starting job left vacant by Scaglione.

All that equates to an expectation that Tech’s offensive front should be just as good, if not better, in 2024.

“It’s just a matter of not getting complacent with that and keeping the mindset of trying to build,” Fusile said.

Tech’s offensive line is even more crucial in ‘24 given that the Jackets have quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes manning the backfield for a second straight season. The onus is on Tech’s O-line to keep King upright and to pave the way for Haynes to have another 1,000-yard rushing season.

They claim they’re up for that challenge. “No. 1 rushing team in the country, that’s the goal, that’s the mindset,” Williams said.