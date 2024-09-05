Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth is 2-1 after beating Shiloh 35-6. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line helping the Wildcats average 174 rushing yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 190 yards rushing on 23 carries and has scored five times on the ground. He also has four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made six tackles (two for a loss) and been credited for defending one pass. The Eagles (3-0) host Archer on Friday.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 11 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. The Hurricanes (3-0) travel to Calhoun on Friday.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a victory over Gray Collegiate Academy (S.C.) on Friday. Bryson helped the Baylor offense rack up 413 yards of offense in the win over Gray. Baylor hosts Coconut Creek (Fla.) on Friday.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass fell to 1-2 after a 20-19 loss to Mays. The Astros travel to Columbia on Friday.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 11 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks, eight quarterback hurries and has forced a fumble for the Lions (3-0) who travel to Christ School (N.C.) on Friday.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): North Cobb is 3-0 after beating East Coweta. The Warriors travel to Cass on Friday.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): The Demons are 2-1 thanks to a win at city-rival Northside. Dinkins had three offensive touchdowns and two interceptions in that victory. Warner Robins is at Houston County on Friday.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback, has 19 completions for 163 yards and a touchdown and 26 carries for 164 yards and a TD. He also has six tackles on defense. Lumpkin (1-1) hosts Dunwoody on Friday.

Fenix Felon (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing is 0-3 and travels to Locust Grove on Friday.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 22 tackles (seven for a loss), 11 quarterback hurries, five sacks and has forced a fumble in two games played for the Rams (2-1) who play at Mallard Creek (N.C.) on Friday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 10 tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (1-2) host Johns Creek on Sept. 13.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23 and hasn’t played since. East Robertson (2-0) hosts Monterey on Friday.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 2-1, and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping the team average 170.3 rushing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee travel to John Curtis Christian (La.) on Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 22 tackles, eight for a loss, and five sacks. Spruce Creek is 2-0 and hosts Creekside on Friday.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): The Bruins fell 35-21 at Indian Land last week. Lancaster (1-1) hosts Rock Hill on Friday.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has one carry for 10 yards, five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns and 44 kick return yards. On defense he has three tackles (one for a loss) and one pass defended for the Patriots. Sandy Creek (3-0) is off until hosting Upson-Lee on Sept. 13.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Petty, playing both ways for the Paladins, had five tackles in a season-opening win over Bowdon. The Paladins are 1-1 and travel to Osborne on Friday.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell has 20 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns and eight receptions for 143 yards and two scores. Miller threw a 24-yard touchdown pass in last week’s loss to Clinch County. He also has six tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense. The Pirates (1-1) travel to Marion County on Friday.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): The Darien Blue Wave, after playing an exhibition last week, were scheduled to open the regular season Thursday versus Trumbull.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has four receptions for 49 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 11 tackles (four for a loss) and a sack. Wesleyan hosts B.E.S.T. Academy on Friday.

Sam Turner (WR; Southwest DeKalb): Turner has eight receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in one game. The Panthers (1-1) were scheduled to host Clarkston on Thursday.