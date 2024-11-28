Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth finished its season at 4-6. Ajidahun was part of an offensive line that helped the Wildcats average 150.7 rushing yards and 323.1 total yards per game.

Jordan Allen (WR, Buford): Allen has 31 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns. He also has nine carries for 76 yards. The Wolves are 11-1 and host North Gwinnett on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 941 yards rushing on 112 carries and has scored 23 times on the ground. He also has 12 catches for 269 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 52 tackles (four for a loss) and two interceptions. The Eagles (11-1) host Creekside on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Blake Belin (DL; Cardinal Haynes; New York): Belin had 31 tackles, three of which were for a loss, in six games this season. The Cardinals finished their season 7-4.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 53 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns. The Hurricanes (12-0) travel to North Oconee on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 12-0 and face McCallie on Dec. 5 in the state title game. Bryson helped Baylor rush for more than 250 yards in a semifinals win over Brentwood Academy last week.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Canales was part of an offense that rushed for 145.1 yards per game and totaled 222.4 yards of offense per game. The Astros finished the season 8-4.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 42 tackles (eight for a loss), 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, has defended nine passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Hebron Christian (9-2) hosts Aquinas on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback, had 76 completions for 816 yards and seven touchdowns to go with 108 carries for 674 yards and 11 TDs. He also has 34 tackles and four interceptions on defense. Lumpkin County finished its season 7-4.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Felton was part of an Eagles Landing team that went 2-8 this season.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 54 tackles (27 for a loss), 26 quarterback hurries, 11 sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (11-1) who host Collins Hill on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 66 tackles (nine for a loss), six sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (8-3) travel to Calvary Day School on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL that forced Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Tae Harris (S; Cedartown): Harris had 70 tackles — four for a loss — this season for Cedartown (9-2) and also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. At running back, Harris totaled 1,018 yards on 76 carries and scored 15 times to go with eight catches for 262 yards and three scores.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Hasenhuetl helped the Eagles (11-2) claim the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship with a 42-39 win over Providence Day of Charlotte. The championship was the first in school history.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris had 102 tackles (17 for a loss) and 9.5 sacks. Spruce Creek finished 8-4 this season.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins went 4-7 this season.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson had 23 receptions for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. Penson was Sandy Creek’s punter as well and had 19 kicks for 714 yards. Sandy Creek went 10-2 this season.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Playing both ways, Petty has 48 tackles (five for a loss) and five sacks on defense. The Paladins are 9-2 and host Wesleyan on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell had 1,052 yards on 104 carries (a 10.1 yards per carry average) and 12 touchdowns. He also had 17 catches for 295 yards and five scores as well as 10 completions for 277 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Powell had 27 tackles (one for a loss), three fumble recoveries and an interception. Powell and the Pirates went 8-4 this season.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche has 31 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns. The Blue Wave (8-1) were scheduled to host New Canaan on Thursday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has 11 receptions for 155 yards and six touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 31 tackles (12 for a loss), five sacks and a fumble recovery. Wesleyan (10-2) travels to Fellowship Christian School on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Elgin Sessons (S; Dutch Fork; Irmo, S.C.): Sessions has 31 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 10 passes defended for the Silver Foxes (10-0) who host River Bluff on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.