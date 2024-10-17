Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth is 4-3 after a loss to Peachtree Ridge on Oct. 9. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line helping the Wildcats, who face Parkview on Friday, average 184.5 rushing yards and 351.8 total yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 703 yards rushing on 80 carries and has scored 18 times on the ground (including five times in last week’s loss to North Oconee). He also has 10 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 32 tackles (three for a loss) and an interception. The Eagles (7-1) host East Forsyth on Friday.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 30 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns. The Hurricanes (8-0) are at Cedartown on Friday.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 7-0 and, after an off-week, play at St. Pius on Friday.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass is 5-2 and has won its past two games by a combined score of 124-13. The Astros travel to North Clayton on Friday.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 20 tackles (four for a loss), four sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Lions (6-1), who are hosting Stephens County on Friday.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): Cullins and North Cobb are 7-0 and are at Cherokee on Friday.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): Dinkins and the Warriors (5-2) were off last week. They travel to New Hampstead on Friday.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner playing quarterback, has 55 completions for 565 yards and five touchdowns and 69 carries for 558 yards and 10 TDs. He also has 22 tackles and an interception on defense. Lumpkin County (5-2) hosts North Hall on Friday.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing is 1-6 and was scheduled to travel to McDonough on Thursday.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 29 tackles (12 for a loss), 17 quarterback hurries, six sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (5-1) who travel to Rockdale County on Friday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 39 tackles (one for a loss), three sacks and eight quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (4-3) host Franklin County on Friday.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 6-2, and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line that is helping the team average 102.1 rushing yards per game and 193.9 passing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee hosts Providence Day (N.C.) on Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 58 tackles (10 for a loss) and 7.5 sacks. Spruce Creek is 5-2 and off until traveling to Flagler Palm Coast on Oct. 25.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins are 3-4 are beating Dreher 42-33. Lancaster is at South Pointe on Friday.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 21 receptions for 457 yards and eight touchdowns as well as 193 kick-return yards. Penson is Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 14 kicks for 538 yards. Sandy Creek (7-0) hosts Whitewater on Friday.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Playing both ways, Petty has 34 tackles (four for a loss) and three sacks on defense. The Paladins are 6-2 and off until playing at Wesleyan on Oct. 25.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell rushed for 98 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown Oct. 4 in a win over Seminole County. The Pirates, after a bye week, are 5-2 and at Mitchell County on Friday.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche helped lead Darien to a 49-14 win over Norwalk on Oct. 5. The Blue Wave (3-1) host St. Joseph on Friday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has seven receptions for 82 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 20 tackles (seven for a loss) and two sacks. Wesleyan (7-1) is off until hosting Fellowship Christian on Oct. 25.