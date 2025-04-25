Georgia Tech
Freshman defensive back to leave Georgia Tech

Cedric Franklin did not appear in a game for the Yellow Jackets in 2024.
Kell defensive back Cedric Franklin (1) greets fans as he runs onto the field with teammates before their game against Parkview in the 2023 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Marietta, Ga. Franklin was a Georgia Tech commitment. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

One of Georgia Tech’s young players in the secondary has decided to transfer.

Cedric Franklin, a 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt freshman, announced Friday he intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Franklin did not appear in a game for the Yellow Jackets in 2024.

A Kell High School graduate, Franklin committed to Tech in October 2023. He was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and had 22 tackles and an interception as a senior at Kell.

Franklin was credited with one tackle and one pass breakup during Tech’s annual spring game April 12.

