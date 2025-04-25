One of Georgia Tech’s young players in the secondary has decided to transfer.

Cedric Franklin, a 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt freshman, announced Friday he intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Franklin did not appear in a game for the Yellow Jackets in 2024.

A Kell High School graduate, Franklin committed to Tech in October 2023. He was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and had 22 tackles and an interception as a senior at Kell.