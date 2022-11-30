Eley, Brooks, Thomas highlight Georgia Tech’s All-ACC selections

In his first full season after transferring from Old Dominion, White lived up to the considerable hype that accompanied his arrival in January 2021. He was tied for fifth in the conference with 14 tackles for loss and tied for third with 7.5 sacks. No Tech player has reached those sack and tackle-for-loss totals in a season since Jeremiah Attaochu in 2013, when he earned All-American status.

Quick and a skilled route runner, McCollum led the Jackets with 60 catches, fifth in the ACC and most by a Tech player since Calvin Johnson in 2006. A trusted target, he caught at least five passes in nine of the 11 games that he played in. McCollum announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Monday.

Hall, returning home to Atlanta in his first and only season as a transfer from Louisville, accumulated 900 all-purpose yards (521 rushing, 165 receiving and 214 returning kickoffs), 13th most in the ACC. He was the ball carrier on perhaps the season’s most memorable play, when no fewer than seven teammates pushed him forward on a run play against Pittsburgh to pick up a first down on a third-and-11.

In his fourth season as a starter, Walton was effective in one-on-one coverage as part of a defense that improved from 13th in the ACC in defensive completion percentage (65.4%) to fourth (58.2%). He finished with 36 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception.

