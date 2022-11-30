Bradley’s Buzz: The obstacles facing Brent Key at Georgia Tech

1. Tech cannot spend its way to football excellence. Clemson can and has. Miami and Florida State have eight national championships between them, all since 1983. North Carolina and Virginia are flagship schools of populous states. Under Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech had eight consecutive 10-win seasons after joining the ACC. Tech’s greatest post-Bobby Dodd moment came in 1990, when it went 11-0-1 and won the UPI national title. Ross left for the NFL a year later.

Georgia Tech isn’t a broad-based university. Its undergrad enrollment is roughly half of Georgia’s. Conventional wisdom holds that Tech grads go off and invent things that change the world; UGA grads stay in state and clog the roads to Athens on autumn Saturdays. That’s not meant as a slap at either set of alums. It is, however, what it is. Tech doesn’t fill its 60,000-seat stadium. Georgia fills a 92,000-seat stadium.

Georgia football mints money, no small consideration in our time of NIL. Bigger means richer, and richer should mean better. (Though not always. Note Texas A&M.) A cold-eyed CPA might see Tech’s hiring of Key a money-saver as it pays Geoff Collins $10.5 million not to coach. That doesn’t make it a bad hire, though.

2. The Coastal is history. The ACC won’t have divisions next season. Tech will have three “primary partners” it plays every year. (It’s an eclectic threesome: Clemson, Louisville and Wake Forest.) Not to put too fine a point on it, but the flimsiness of the Coastal propped up all its members.

Pitt’s 2021 ACC title marked the first – and probably the last – for a Coastal rep since 2010. North Carolina won the division despite losing its final two league games, the first to Tech, the second to N.C. State. The Atlantic Division had at least three teams better than the Tar Heels.

3. The transfer portal mightn’t be a cure-all for a technological institute. The two best players signed by Collins were Jahmyr Gibbs and Jeff Sims. Gibbs left for Alabama after last season; Sims just announced his intent to avail himself of the portal. Yes, the portal runs both ways. But let’s remember the part about calculus.

Those who enter the portal are coming from another school. In many, if not most cases, the decision to transfer doesn’t involve curriculum. It involves playing time. It’s an attempt to find a forum that, the closer a collegian comes to being NFL-eligible, will showcase that collegian’s talent to said NFL. How many pro prospects are seeking a dual career in architecture?

This isn’t to say Key can’t win. He went 4-4 and beat two ranked teams without Sims for most of the final month. A good coach can work wonders. I’m operating under the assumption Key is a good coach.

Many coaches who come to Tech are surprised by the way things work. (Meaning: The talk about academics isn’t just talk.) Key won’t be surprised. He has his diploma. He knows the drill. That’s no small thing.

The above is part of a regular exercise, written and collated by yours truly, available to all who register on AJC.com for our free Sports Daily newsletter. The full Bradley’s Buzz, which includes more opinions and extras like a weekly poll, arrives via email around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We’d be obliged if you’d give it a try.

FAQ: How do I sign up? Go to the AJC.com home page. Click on “newsletters” at the top right. Click on “Sports Daily.” You’ll need to enter your email. Thanks in advance, folks.