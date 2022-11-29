Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum going in transfer portal

His 60 receptions are the most by a Tech player since Calvin Johnson’s 76 in 2006 and are seventh most in team history. He was a bright spot on an offense that ranked 12th in the ACC in total offense and last in passing offense.

“That knack of being open, being able to make plays, it doesn’t matter to him who the quarterback is,” interim coach Brent Key said of McCollum late in the season. “It matters to everyone, but for him, the competitive juices in his body said, ‘I’m gonna get that ball. I’m gonna be in the right position to where that ball is.’”

McCollum, from Dutchtown High, has two years of eligibility remaining.