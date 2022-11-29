ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum going in transfer portal

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Arguably the best player on the Georgia Tech offense this season announced Monday evening that he’s going into the transfer portal. Wide receiver Nate McCollum, whose pass catching helped support a below-average offense, said in a social media post that he will enter the transfer portal when the window for players to submit their names opens Dec. 5.

Since the season ended Saturday, McCollum is the second Tech player to make public his plans to transfer, following quarterback Jeff Sims, who made his announcement Sunday.

ExploreGeorgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal

“At this time I believe this is the right decision for myself and my family,” McCollum wrote in the post.

McCollum led the Yellow Jackets with 60 catches for 655 yards and three touchdowns. His catch total was more than double that of Tech’s second-leading receiver (running back Hassan Hall, with 28), as was his team-leading average of 59.5 receiving yards per game. Of his 60 catches, 35 went for first downs, according to cfbstats.

It’s indicative of his ability as a receiver that he continued to produce even when it was clear to opposing defenses that he was the Jackets’ go-to receiver and further that Tech played four different quarterbacks this season.

His 60 receptions are the most by a Tech player since Calvin Johnson’s 76 in 2006 and are seventh most in team history. He was a bright spot on an offense that ranked 12th in the ACC in total offense and last in passing offense.

“That knack of being open, being able to make plays, it doesn’t matter to him who the quarterback is,” interim coach Brent Key said of McCollum late in the season. “It matters to everyone, but for him, the competitive juices in his body said, ‘I’m gonna get that ball. I’m gonna be in the right position to where that ball is.’”

McCollum, from Dutchtown High, has two years of eligibility remaining.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Ajani Kerr, who played at Georgia Tech and Tulane, gives insight into Willie Fritz5h ago

Credit: Michael Woods

Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
2h ago

Credit: Sam Craft

A healthy Jayden Daniels could spell trouble for Georgia defense
4h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s O-line will have hands full with LSU’s Harold Perkins
12h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s O-line will have hands full with LSU’s Harold Perkins
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ajani Kerr, who played at Georgia Tech and Tulane, gives insight into Willie Fritz
5h ago
Georgia Tech in NCAA volleyball tournament for third straight year
10h ago
Georgia Tech closing in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz as next head coach
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Ajani Kerr, who played at Georgia Tech and Tulane, gives insight into Willie Fritz
5h ago
Celebrate the season with holiday music
13h ago
Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top