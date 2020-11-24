Georgia Tech defensive lineman Justice Dingle enters transfer portal

Dingle was recruited to Tech as a linebacker and was rated among the top signees in the Yellow Jackets’ 2018 class. After redshirting in 2018, he was moved to defensive end in 2019, when he started one game, played in 11 and led the team with three fumble recoveries along with six tackles. He played both end and tackle this season and was credited with one tackle.

Dingle is the fourth Tech player to put his name into the transfer database since the start of the season, following defensive tackle Jahaziel Lee, linebacker Cornelius Evans and quarterback James Graham.