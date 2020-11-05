Cornelius Evans explains decision to transfer from Georgia Tech

Having already opted out of the season because of his father’s cancer diagnosis, Cornelius Evans decided that the right thing to do was to take the further step and transfer from Georgia Tech after one year.
“It was just a lot on my plate,” Evans told the AJC. “I needed to take a moment and just breathe. And with me opting out, that was a factor, too. Just my whole family situation pushed me to do it, and finding the best fit for us going forward.”
Evans, a 2019 signee from Central Gwinnett High, put his name into the transfer portal last week. He redshirted last season and had switched from linebacker to defensive end in the preseason before making the decision not to play this season. He chose to opt out in August as his father, Kent Evans, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Evans said he has tried to visit his father in South Carolina every weekend and expressed his gratitude to coach Geoff Collins for his support.
“(Collins) gave me an opportunity to be around my family more,” Evans said. “I probably wouldn’t have seen him if I was still playing.”
Evans, whose family is in South Carolina, said he decided last week to transfer after discussing it with his family.
In informing Collins of his decision, “he asked me if I was sure and I told him yes, and he was like, whatever I need to do to help you get to where you want to go, I will do it,” Evans said. “And that’s exactly what he has done.”
Evans said that Collins has allowed Evans access to practice video to send to coaches interested in him and said Collins told him that he would be truthful in telling coaches about him.
Evans said he’s looking for the best opportunity and a coaching staff that he can trust.
“I’m not really looking for anything in particular, but I would like to go to another good academic school, possibly somewhere closer to home,” he said.
He said that he had been inundated with calls since going into the portal.
“There’s been a lot of schools, smaller and bigger, Power 5 and non-Power 5,” he said. “FBS, FCS, JUCO and everything.”
He has remained on campus and plans to transfer at the end of the fall semester and has also been training on his own.
“I know I could have played here, it just wasn’t the right fit,” he said. “I’m open to competition. Wherever I got, there’s going to be competition.”