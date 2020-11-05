Cornelius Evans explains decision to transfer from Georgia Tech

In informing Collins of his decision, “he asked me if I was sure and I told him yes, and he was like, whatever I need to do to help you get to where you want to go, I will do it,” Evans said. “And that’s exactly what he has done.”

Evans said that Collins has allowed Evans access to practice video to send to coaches interested in him and said Collins told him that he would be truthful in telling coaches about him.

Evans said he’s looking for the best opportunity and a coaching staff that he can trust.

“I’m not really looking for anything in particular, but I would like to go to another good academic school, possibly somewhere closer to home,” he said.

He said that he had been inundated with calls since going into the portal.

“There’s been a lot of schools, smaller and bigger, Power 5 and non-Power 5,” he said. “FBS, FCS, JUCO and everything.”

He has remained on campus and plans to transfer at the end of the fall semester and has also been training on his own.

“I know I could have played here, it just wasn’t the right fit,” he said. “I’m open to competition. Wherever I got, there’s going to be competition.”