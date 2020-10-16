Jahaziel Lee puts name in transfer portal

He could play the 2021 season as a grad transfer, as the NCAA has granted all fall-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

Lee played his first three seasons (2016-18) on the offensive line for former coach Paul Johnson, starting 17 games at center and left tackle. Being able to play both positions reflected his athletic ability and dedication, particularly given that he had played on the defensive line in high school in Ponchatoula, La.