Jahaziel Lee puts name in transfer portal

The Georgia Tech career of defensive tackle Jahaziel Lee may have come to an apparent end, as he has entered his name into the transfer portal, a person familiar with the decision confirmed. Lee has been playing the season as a fifth-year senior and is on track to graduate at the end of the semester with a degree in business administration.
He could play the 2021 season as a grad transfer, as the NCAA has granted all fall-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
Lee played his first three seasons (2016-18) on the offensive line for former coach Paul Johnson, starting 17 games at center and left tackle. Being able to play both positions reflected his athletic ability and dedication, particularly given that he had played on the defensive line in high school in Ponchatoula, La.
Last season, coach Geoff Collins envisioned Lee as a rarity – a two-way lineman, part of the coach’s “position flexibility” strategy to use players at multiple positions to make more effective use of the talent on the roster. Lee went along willingly.
“Whatever coach (Collins) wants, whatever he asks me to do, that’s what I’m doing,” Lee said.
However, injuries on the offensive line ultimately brought Lee back full-time to that side, where he started two games at left tackle before breaking the fibula in his left leg against the Citadel. The injury ended his season.
But, Lee recovered and was full-time on defense in the spring and then this season. He appeared in all four of the Yellow Jackets' games this season. He was not on the “Above the Line” chart for Saturday’s game against No. 1 Clemson after having been on it for the first four games.