Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Brent Key says he didn’t sleep after loss to Georgia. ‘I’ll never forget it’

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and players leave the football field after Georgia won 44-42 over Georgia Tech in eight overtimes during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and players leave the football field after Georgia won 44-42 over Georgia Tech in eight overtimes during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By and
31 minutes ago

It may be days past, but Friday’s loss is still weighing heavy on Georgia Tech coach Brent Key.

Key said he didn’t sleep after the game during a radio appearance on 680 The Fan on Monday.

“I woke up on Saturday. I didn’t even go to sleep but had to pull myself off the couch,” Key said. “I couldn’t bring myself to watch it on Saturday. By last night I watched the last five minutes of the game.”

Georgia Tech lost to Georgia in a historic edition of the rivalry, which went to eight overtimes after the Bulldogs came back from a 17-0 deficit. Key was visibly emotionally during an extended embrace between him and Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

“We were both emotionally just spent,” Key said. “As much as this rivalry means to everyone and as much as this rivalry means to me, there’s a mutual respect that takes place when Georgia Tech and Georgia take the field. These kids have played against each other, we’ve coached together, we’ve coached against each other, coaches all know each other, they know the work each staff puts in, the know the time that we spend away from our families in order to put these products on the field.”

Explore‘We’re gonna get these boys, man’: Georgia Tech vows to use loss as fuel

The Georgia victory marked the seventh consecutive win in the rivalry for the Bulldogs. While Georgia was playing with College Football Playoff implications on the line, Georgia Tech was looking to close out a regular season that included notable wins over then-ranked Florida State in week 0 and an upset of then No. 4 Miami.

“You don’t make progress without having failures along the way, even if they rip your heart out,” Key said. “But I think what it did, it showed, No. 1, it showed a little bit of the light of what it is. They gotta understand that. But it also showed everyone else what this program’s capable of doing and what we will continue to do. I think we gotta build on it, we gotta correct it the things we didn’t.”

On Monday, Tech quarterback Haynes King was named ACC quarterback of the week for his performance against Georgia. King showed grit and stamina on Friday, recording 413 yards of offense, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for two scores.

“[King] embodies what Georgia Tech football is,” Key said. “He is what this program is going to continue to be. When your quarterback, your best players, are also your most competitive players, you got something special.”

King, a redshirt junior, has been sharing snaps with freshman quarterback Aaron Philo for several weeks. King was injured in an October game against North Carolina. Backup quarterback Zach Pyron, who announced his intention to transfer on Monday, stepped into the starting role before King returned against Miami. Philo, who would forfeit a redshirt if he plays in another game this season, did not play against Georgia

Key, who played for Tech from 1997-2000, beat Georgia three times in a row as a player. Two of those wins were against Georgia teams that had Smart on the roster. However, this latest version of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is not one Key will hold on to fondly.

“I wish I could say I blacked out and don’t remember any of it,” Key said. “But, unfortunately, I remember every waking second of it. And I’ll never forget it.”

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
113024 bulldogs photo
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
113024 bulldogs photo
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
113024 bulldogs photo
1 / 54
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (left) and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key meet at midfield after Georgia won 44-42 over Georgia Tech in eight overtimes during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

About the Authors

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter
Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No apologies from No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs for struggles vs. Georgia Tech
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Quarterback Carson Beck shakes off frustration, saves Georgia against Georgia Tech
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What Kirby Smart said about ‘epic’ overtime game, relationship with Brent Key
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia narrowly outlasts Georgia Tech in thrilling 8-overtime battle
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King honored by ACC1h ago
Georgia Tech’s tough December begins with trips to No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 20 North Carolina2h ago
Georgia Tech wide receiver plans to transfer
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says