Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King honored by ACC

Georgia Tech junior Haynes King was named ACC quarterback of the week, the league announced Monday.

King accounted for 413 yards of offense and five touchdowns Friday in a 44-42, eight-overtime loss at No. 7 Georgia. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

King is the first player in college football history with 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns against a top-10 ranked opponent.