Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King honored by ACC

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 44-42 in eight overtimes. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 44-42 in eight overtimes. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech junior Haynes King was named ACC quarterback of the week, the league announced Monday.

King accounted for 413 yards of offense and five touchdowns Friday in a 44-42, eight-overtime loss at No. 7 Georgia. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

King is the first player in college football history with 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns against a top-10 ranked opponent.

“He embodies what Georgia Tech football is,” Tech coach Brent Key said on 680 The Fan on Monday. “He is what this program is going to continue to be. When your quarterback, your best players, are also your most competitive players, you got something special.”

In 10 games this season, King has 1,910 yards passing and has completed 72.5% of his passes (which stands as a single-season Tech record). The Texas A&M graduate also had 578 yards rushing (while averaging 5.1 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech finishes regular season among ACC’s best in handful of categories
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shuts out UGA in first half, Brent Key ‘coaching circles’ around Kirby Smart
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 6 Georgia is looking to extend its 6-year winning streak in state rivalry with...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech’s tough December begins with trips to No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 20 North Carolina2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Brent Key says he didn’t sleep after loss to Georgia. ‘I’ll never forget it’32m ago
Georgia Tech’s tough December begins with trips to No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 20 North Carolina2h ago
Georgia Tech wide receiver plans to transfer
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says