Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King honored by ACC

Georgia Tech junior Haynes King was named ACC quarterback of the week, the league announced Monday.
King accounted for 413 yards of offense and five touchdowns Friday in a 44-42, eight-overtime loss at No. 7 Georgia. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
King is the first player in college football history with 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns against a top-10 ranked opponent.
“He embodies what Georgia Tech football is,” Tech coach Brent Key said on 680 The Fan on Monday. “He is what this program is going to continue to be. When your quarterback, your best players, are also your most competitive players, you got something special.”
In 10 games this season, King has 1,910 yards passing and has completed 72.5% of his passes (which stands as a single-season Tech record). The Texas A&M graduate also had 578 yards rushing (while averaging 5.1 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC