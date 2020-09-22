Breaking down Jahmyr Gibbs’ debut: ‘Oh, my goodness’

It began an afternoon in which Gibbs – for his debut, at least – proved himself equal to the build-up that accompanied his recruitment, signing and arrival at Tech from Dalton High. As a threat in the return game, catching the ball out of the backfield and running it, Gibbs offered a first taste of what could be a prolific Jackets career.

“He’s kind of like that Alvin Kamara-type guy,” said Patenaude, referring to the Saints' Pro Bowl running back.

A look at his two touchdown plays – one a nine-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jeff Sims and the other a 33-yard run – further illustrate his potential as a dynamic piece of the Tech offense.

The reception was on a third-and-goal from the UCF 9-yard line late in the first half. Gibbs lined up in the backfield to Sims' left. There was one wide receiver (Malachi Carter) to the left and three to the right. At the snap, Carter broke to the corner of the end zone and brought all three UCF defensive backs to that side of the field with him, a coverage breakdown that failed to account for Gibbs. It left Gibbs, whose assignment was to run a route based on the coverage he saw, to bend back to the middle of the field, where he was wide open for Sims to find him for the touchdown. Patenaude praised Gibbs' read and extolled his acumen for the game.

“He’s physically gifted, but he just understands football,” Patenaude said. “If we say, ‘Hey, if you do this, and they do this, you do this,’ and he’s like, ‘OK,’ and that’s what he does.”

Further, Sims' pass was actually a little behind him, but Gibbs caught it without problem, more evidence of his ability as a receiver. Gibbs caught four passes for 60 yards against UCF – more catches and more yards than any Tech back had in a game last season.

The touchdown run was on a first-and-10 from the UCF 33 at the start of the fourth quarter. It was a well-executed counter run play. The right side of the offensive line blocked to its left as Gibbs made a first step to the left to get the defense flowing in that direction. At the same time, left guard Jack DeFoor pulled to the right and tight end Jack Coco followed. Gibbs took the handoff from Sims, turned back to the right and followed DeFoor and Coco’s blocks at the point of attack.

From there, Gibbs was a blur. Coming from the backside of the play, Knights safety Richie Grant gave chase. Grant, a two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection, appeared to have a bead on Gibbs, taking an angle to bring him down. However, starting at about the 30 after clearing Coco, Gibbs hit another gear, gaining speed like a boulder rolling downhill.

Having underestimated Gibbs' speed, Grant had to adjust his path of pursuit and could only catch him just shy of the goal line, where Gibbs' momentum carried him into the end zone.

“Shoutout to Coco,” Gibbs said. “I did the rest from there. Great blocks downfield from the receivers, too.”

Gibbs' 219 all-purpose yards on 21 touches earned him ACC rookie of the week honors, the second week in a row that a Tech freshman earned the award, following Sims.

Patenaude will have to divvy up snaps and touches between Gibbs, Jamious Griffin (87 yards on 10 touches against UCF), Dontae Smith (55 yards on seven touches) and, when he returns from a foot injury, All-ACC running back Jordan Mason. But a stunner of a debut made it clear that Gibbs’ role figures to be pronounced.

“He gives us a lot of flexibility,” Patenaude said. “We’re really excited about being able to build some packages around him.”