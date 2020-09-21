Jahmyr Gibbs honored for play against Central Florida

Gibbs generated 213 all-purpose yards – 66 rushing, a team-high 60 receiving and 93 returning on kickoffs, including a 75-yard return on the game’s opening play. He became the first ACC player to record a 60/60/60 game in those categories since 2018 and the first Tech player since Orwin Smith in 2012, according to sports-reference.com. Gibbs scored two touchdowns – a nine-yard pass from quarterback Jeff Sims and a 33-yard run on lead blocks by guard Jack DeFoor and tight end Jack Coco.

Gibbs followed Sims in earning the conference’s selection as rookie of the week. Since the conference began honoring players of the week in 2004, it’s the first time that two separate Yellow Jackets players have shared the award in successive weeks since Rashaun Grant and Calvin Johnson in 2004. (Johnson won it again the following week. Also, Tobias Oliver earned it in back-to-back weeks in 2018.)