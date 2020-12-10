Behind Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech prevails over Nebraska

Stuck in foul trouble for much of the game, Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado came through when it mattered. Scoring from 3-point range and finding open teammates, Alvarado drove the Yellow Jackets to a 75-64 win over Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln, Neb.
Tech beat the Cornhuskers for the second consecutive year in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge after a win last December at McCamish Pavilion. The win leveled coach Josh Pastner’s team at 2-2 and put farther into the past its costly season-opening losses to Georgia State and Mercer. Tech now awaits the sternest test of the young season, a road game at No. 20 Florida State next Tuesday in both teams’ season opener.
It was Alvarado, Pastner’s four-year starter at point guard, who directed the Jackets out of trouble against Nebraska. Alvarado scored a game-high 24 points – 19 of them in the second half – as Tech rallied from a 43-37 deficit with 14:34 remaining behind his playmaking.
He further did so playing the final 13:51 with four fouls. Pastner even had the faith in Alvarado to play a number of defensive possessions in man-to-man defense, when it would have been easy for a Nebraska player to drive hard at him in hopes of pinning him with his fifth and disqualifying foul.
Alvarado scored on a pullup to tie the game at 51 with 7:21 remaining, then hit 3-pointers on the next two possessions to take Tech’s first lead since the first minute of the second half, the latter widening the gap to 57-52. He then slipped a pass on a screen-and-roll to forward Moses Wright for a basket and foul.
Another 3, followed by an assist on a 3 on the next possession by Wright at the 3:29 mark, pushed the lead to 67-56.
Alvarado had picked up his fourth foul with 18:26 left in the game and was subbed back in at 13:51. Interestingly, coach Josh Pastner played the five on the floor at the time – guards Bubba Parham and Kyle Sturdivant, forward Khalid Moore, Alvarado and Wright – for the rest of the way, leaving Michael Devoe on the bench. Devoe finished with 12 points in 23 minutes.
Wright contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Nebraska (3-2) was limited to 37.7% shooting from the field and turned the ball over 16 times (eight on steals).