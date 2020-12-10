Behind Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech prevails over Nebraska

Tech beat the Cornhuskers for the second consecutive year in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge after a win last December at McCamish Pavilion. The win leveled coach Josh Pastner’s team at 2-2 and put farther into the past its costly season-opening losses to Georgia State and Mercer. Tech now awaits the sternest test of the young season, a road game at No. 20 Florida State next Tuesday in both teams’ season opener.

It was Alvarado, Pastner’s four-year starter at point guard, who directed the Jackets out of trouble against Nebraska. Alvarado scored a game-high 24 points – 19 of them in the second half – as Tech rallied from a 43-37 deficit with 14:34 remaining behind his playmaking.