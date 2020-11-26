Georgia Tech falls to Georgia State in four overtimes

“My ankles hurt, my shoulders hurt, I want to get in the cold tub,” said Wright, who logged 53 minutes of action. “My whole body’s hurt, honestly. But we’ve just got to do recovery and get right back into it. We’ve got Mercer Friday. No time to mourn over this. Got to get back into it.”

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (right) sits dejected on the bench after the game. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The Jackets had plenty to rue, starting with poor transition defense that allowed the Panthers to score repeatedly on fast breaks, many times after Tech had scored. Also, the offense was often dribble-heavy and lacking in ball movement. The Jackets had 12 assists on 36 baskets, a particularly low rate for a team that is counting on the veteran guard play of Alvarado and running mate Michael Devoe.

After the Jackets raced out to a 13-5 lead on the strength of two Devoe 3-pointers, Georgia State rocketed past as its transition offense was fueled by a series of empty Tech possessions. The Panthers’ 21-2 run put them ahead 26-15 for a lead they maintained well into the second half.

Despite the Jackets’ oft-sloppy play – hardly surprising as neither team had played exhibition games and Tech had limited contact practices in the preseason as part of coach Josh Pastner’s plan to keep players distanced in order to avoid a potential team-wide quarantine in the event of a positive COVID-19 test – Tech still had the opportunity to sneak away with a win in the third overtime.

The Jackets went ahead 107-103 on two Alvarado free throws with 1:21 remaining when Georgia State’s bench was assessed a technical foul after Toppin lost the ball going up for a shot, but no foul was called. Tech had the opportunity to go up six or more, but Devoe lost the ball on the dribble to Panthers guard Kane Williams, who scored on a layup to cut the lead to 107-105.

Alvarado returned the lead to four (109-105) with two more free throws with 21 seconds left, but GSU guard Justin Roberts banked in a 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds left to cut the lead to 109-108. The Panthers put Alvarado back on the line, but he could only make one of two – his only miss from the line in the game (11-for-12).

Panthers guard Collin Moore, fouled with 1.3 seconds left, made two free throws to send the game to a fourth overtime.

“I lost the game. Put this one on my shoulders,” Alvarado said. " I make that free throw, there’s a chance that we really might win this game. So I told my guys, ‘Yo, if you think it’s anybody’s fault, blame it on me. I’ll take the blame.’ Because I’m the guard for this team, and I’m a senior, and I missed a big-time shot.”

It was a bitter loss for the Jackets, who start the season with NCAA tournament aspirations after finishing fifth in the ACC last year.