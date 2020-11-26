Georgia Tech falls to Georgia State in four overtimes

A season that portends to be unlike any other had a historic – if disappointing – season opener for Georgia Tech. Playing Georgia State in a regular-season game for the first time since December of 2008, the Yellow Jackets lost to the Panthers in the first quadruple overtime game in school history, falling 123-120 in a game that ended early Thanksgiving morning at McCamish Pavilion.
Tech forward Moses Wright piled up 31 points and 20 rebounds and guard Jose Alvarado contributed 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, but the Panthers emerged with the win in a game littered with missed opportunities for Tech. For Georgia State and coach Rob Lanier, the win was a sweet triumph over a power-conference opponent less than three miles from their downtown campus. The Panthers (1-0) had lost 14 in a row to the Jackets (0-1) and notched their first-ever win over an ACC opponent.
“I’m not going to tell them to forget about it,” Alvarado said of his message to his teammates. “I’m going to tell them to keep remembering the feeling that you got here, because we’ve got to come out and play. This is our home court. We just let somebody just come in here and just steal everything.”
In the final overtime period, Tech took a 116-114 lead with two minutes remaining on a pair of Wright free throws, but back-to-back turnovers enabled the Panthers to put together a 5-0 run for a 119-116 lead that they held on to and finally claimed victory. The Jackets had a chance to send the game to a fifth overtime after Corey Allen missed the second of two free throws with 15 seconds left, but Alvarado could not score on a drive to the basket. He then committed a foul on the rebound.
After Georgia State’s Jojo Toppin missed the second of two free throws with 3.6 seconds left, Tech guard Bubba Parham’s half-court try at the buzzer was off the mark.
“My ankles hurt, my shoulders hurt, I want to get in the cold tub,” said Wright, who logged 53 minutes of action. “My whole body’s hurt, honestly. But we’ve just got to do recovery and get right back into it. We’ve got Mercer Friday. No time to mourn over this. Got to get back into it.”
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@
The Jackets had plenty to rue, starting with poor transition defense that allowed the Panthers to score repeatedly on fast breaks, many times after Tech had scored. Also, the offense was often dribble-heavy and lacking in ball movement. The Jackets had 12 assists on 36 baskets, a particularly low rate for a team that is counting on the veteran guard play of Alvarado and running mate Michael Devoe.
After the Jackets raced out to a 13-5 lead on the strength of two Devoe 3-pointers, Georgia State rocketed past as its transition offense was fueled by a series of empty Tech possessions. The Panthers’ 21-2 run put them ahead 26-15 for a lead they maintained well into the second half.
Despite the Jackets’ oft-sloppy play – hardly surprising as neither team had played exhibition games and Tech had limited contact practices in the preseason as part of coach Josh Pastner’s plan to keep players distanced in order to avoid a potential team-wide quarantine in the event of a positive COVID-19 test – Tech still had the opportunity to sneak away with a win in the third overtime.
The Jackets went ahead 107-103 on two Alvarado free throws with 1:21 remaining when Georgia State’s bench was assessed a technical foul after Toppin lost the ball going up for a shot, but no foul was called. Tech had the opportunity to go up six or more, but Devoe lost the ball on the dribble to Panthers guard Kane Williams, who scored on a layup to cut the lead to 107-105.
Alvarado returned the lead to four (109-105) with two more free throws with 21 seconds left, but GSU guard Justin Roberts banked in a 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds left to cut the lead to 109-108. The Panthers put Alvarado back on the line, but he could only make one of two – his only miss from the line in the game (11-for-12).
Panthers guard Collin Moore, fouled with 1.3 seconds left, made two free throws to send the game to a fourth overtime.
“I lost the game. Put this one on my shoulders,” Alvarado said. " I make that free throw, there’s a chance that we really might win this game. So I told my guys, ‘Yo, if you think it’s anybody’s fault, blame it on me. I’ll take the blame.’ Because I’m the guard for this team, and I’m a senior, and I missed a big-time shot.”
It was a bitter loss for the Jackets, who start the season with NCAA tournament aspirations after finishing fifth in the ACC last year.