Georgia Tech loses again, this time to Mercer

Mercer was 12-for-25 from 3-point range, many of them on clean looks at the basket.

Mercer's head coach Greg Gary shouts instructions in the first half. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Less than 48 hours after losing in four overtimes to the Panthers, Tech had difficulty staying in front of the Bears’ array of perimeter shooters and were often a step slow. Forward Moses Wright, for example, after logging 53 minutes against Georgia State, scored a team-high 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting but could only bring down five rebounds in 39 minutes of play. Where their aggressive play to the basket had created 31 free throws in regulation and 59 overall against GSU, the Jackets managed only 11 free throws against Mercer.

Tech’s fate seemed clear coming out of halftime. Down 38-35 at halftime, the Jackets’ first three possessions created low-percentage shots, all misses, followed by a 3-pointer from guard Michael Devoe, then a turnover on a bad pass from guard Jose Alvarado and then a shot-clock violation when center Rodney Howard couldn’t convert a close-range shot.

In the first five minutes of the second half, “I could see in our guys’ eyes that their minds were made up,” Mercer coach Greg Gary said. “They had a lot of toughness. It’s great for us to springboard off this. This is one win. Let’s not lose our minds about it. How we came in here and won, how did we do it? Because we were tough and shared the basketball.”

Unlike Georgia State, which returned four starters from a team that went 19-13 and was picked to win its division of the Sun Belt Conference, Mercer didn’t bring the same upset potential to McCamish. The Bears were picked to finish fourth in the Southern Conference, a perennial one-bid league.

Still, Mercer started hot and held on in the second half, aided by Tech’s at-times questionable shot selection.

The Bears took a 12-4 lead in the first 4:03 and led for all but 45 seconds the rest of the way. Tech fought back into a 29-29 tie at the 2:52 mark of the first half, but Mercer forward Felipe Haase answered with a 3-pointer less than a minute later.

Haase and guard Neftali Alvarez both scored 17 to lead Mercer. Haase, a transfer from South Carolina, was 5-for-11 on 3-pointers.