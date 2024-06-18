Atlanta offensive lineman commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech didn’t have to go too far for its latest commitment toward the 2025 signing class.

Xavier Canales, a rising senior at Douglass High School, announced his pledge to Tech on Tuesday via his social media channels. Canales is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman.

Considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Canales visited Tech as a recruit at the end of May. He was also reportedly considering Cincinnati, Memphis and Georgia State. Canales was named honorable mention all-state as a junior and also competes in the shot put and discus events in track and field.