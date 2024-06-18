Georgia Tech

Atlanta offensive lineman commits to Georgia Tech

ajc.com

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech didn’t have to go too far for its latest commitment toward the 2025 signing class.

Xavier Canales, a rising senior at Douglass High School, announced his pledge to Tech on Tuesday via his social media channels. Canales is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman.

Considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Canales visited Tech as a recruit at the end of May. He was also reportedly considering Cincinnati, Memphis and Georgia State. Canales was named honorable mention all-state as a junior and also competes in the shot put and discus events in track and field.

Canales joins wide receivers Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb), safety Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing), defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek) and Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), tight end Connor Roush (Welseyan), running back JP Powell (Miller County), offensive linemen Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School), defensive linemen Carrington Coombs and Andre Fuller (Grayson) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as future Yellow Jackets. Tech’s recruiting class is ranked 26th nationally and sixth among ACC teams, according to the 247Sports Composite.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

