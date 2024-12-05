As Georgia Tech awaits Josh Petty’s signature, what’s the holdup for the top prospect?

Tech coach Brent Key was asked Thursday on SiriusXM about his 2025 signing class coming together.

“It’s been wild. A lot of things going on, still,” he said. “A lot of deals being worked, and talking, and talking on the phone and all that good stuff.”

Petty is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound offensive lineman and senior at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell who is rated as a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite. He’s considered a top-10 prospect in the state of Georgia and a top-10 player at his position of offensive tackle in the nation.

“I’m excited to go in there and work,” Petty told the AJC in November. “I wanna go out there, and I wanna be the best, and I wanna dominate. I wanna prove to y’all (Tech fans) why I should be there, and I want to prove what people have said about me.”

Committed to Tech since August, Petty could become one of the highest-rated recruits ever to sign with the program — Tae Harris, a safety from Cedartown who signed with Tech on Wednesday, can claim that distinction as well. Petty, 17, reportedly has more than 40 scholarship offers, the first one coming from Tech in January 2023.

In August, On3 reported that Petty, represented by Brian Davis of Power Up Sports, had been offered an NIL deal of $800,000 annually for when he enrolls at Tech.

“We’re very proud of the work we’ve done with Georgia Tech,” Jason Belzer, who operates collectives for Tech, told the AJC in September. “Last year they had a good season that went above expectations, and the start of this season has been great. The athletes are happy. (Tech) is being very competitive in recruiting.

“Obviously, there are challenges as with any collective these days. But we’re really happy with the results so far. We haven’t even touched the surface with Georgia Tech.”

Petty and his FCS teammates host Hebron Christian (and defensive lineman Carrington Coombs, a Tech signee) on Friday in the semifinals of the GHSA state football playoffs.