After transfer portal, where former Georgia Tech players landed

Running back Tony Amerson – Amerson, part of Tech’s 2019 class, the first for coach Geoff Collins, was not able to find playing time in a stocked position group and left Tech as a graduate transfer for Tennessee State to play for NFL great Eddie George. Amerson was not listed on the Tigers’ initial two-deep depth chart.

Offensive lineman Jamal Camp – Camp went into the transfer portal after appearing in one game in three seasons. The younger brother of former Tech receiver Jalen Camp, Jamal Camp aligned with The Citadel as a grad transfer. He did not get on the field in the Bulldogs’ season-opening loss to Campbell on Thursday.

Tight end Dylan Deveney – The tight end who Collins targeted shortly after his hire in December 2018, Deveney transferred to Pitt as a grad transfer. Tech will see him Oct. 1 when the Jackets face the Panthers in Pittsburgh.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Defensive end Jordan Domineck – A grad transfer to Arkansas following four seasons with the Jackets, Domineck is a second-string defensive end with the Razorbacks and has earned praise from coach Sam Pittman for his speed. No. 19 Arkansas opens the season Saturday against No. 23 Cincinnati.

Wide receiver Marquez Ezzard – A transfer to Tech from Miami before the 2019 season, Ezzard did not win significant playing time and left the team in October of last season, after which he entered the portal. He graduated from Tech in May, but does not appear to have landed with a new team.

Running back Jamious Griffin – A recruit who made waves for Tech and Collins in the 2019 class, Griffin transferred to Oregon State. He is listed as a backup behind two possible starters at running back on the Beavers depth chart.

Defensive tackle Ja’Quon Griffin – An undersized tackle who played in 33 games for the Jackets over four seasons, Griffin moved on to Coastal Carolina. Griffin shares a No. 2 backup slot at defensive end with fellow former Jacket Emmanuel Johnson, who transferred after the 2020 season. The Chanticleers open their season Saturday against Army. The Black Knights’ defensive coordinator is former Tech coordinator Nate Woody, who recruited Griffin to Tech from Rome High.

Defensive back Jordan Huff – After having a difficult time getting on the field in two seasons at Tech, Huff went into the transfer portal just before the start of the team’s preseason last year. He played at Hutchinson Community College last season and transferred to East Carolina in January. He was not on the team’s depth chart before its season opener against N.C. State on Saturday.

Defensive end Jared Ivey – After starting 11 games last season, Ivey transferred to Ole Miss, part of coach Lane Kiffin’s transfer haul that ranked second nationally (247Sports). Ivey is listed as a possible starter for the Rebels, who open their season Saturday versus Troy.

Defensive tackle Michael Lockhart – A backup with the Jackets for three seasons, Lockhart found a new home in West Virginia. Lockhart played in a reserve role in West Virginia’s season-opening loss to Pitt on Thursday, making one stop.

Quarterback Chayden Peery – A 2021 signee, Peery went into the transfer portal after the season and emerged closer to his family’s home in southern California. Peery is at the College of the Canyons, a competitive junior-college team north of Los Angeles with a record of sending players onto FBS and FCS rosters.

Wide receiver Adonicas Sanders – Fourth in catches on the team last season with 29, Sanders left Tech as a grad transfer for Temple. Sanders was selected by coaches as one of six Owls players to earn the honor of a single-digit jersey and is expected to be a starter for the team’s season opener against Duke on Saturday.

Safety Wesley Walker – Walker transferred to Tennessee after starting 13 career games for the Jackets. He was credited with four tackles as a non-starter in the Volunteers’ 59-10 win over Ball State on Thursday night in Knoxville.

Linebacker Khaya Wright – A little-used backup in two seasons, Wright transferred to Florida International in his hometown of Miami, playing for coach Mike MacIntyre, a Tech grad. Wright was not listed in the participation chart for the Panthers’ overtime win over Bryant on Thursday.

Quarterback Jordan Yates – Yates started six games in place of Jeff Sims last season, but left as a grad transfer in search of a different opportunity. He landed at Sam Houston State, which is transitioning to FBS. The Bearkats, who open their season Saturday at No. 6 Texas A&M, list Yates as one of two possibilities to start.