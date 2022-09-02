Georgia Tech-Clemson: TV, online, radio information

A critical season for Georgia Tech football begins Monday with a fierce opponent, No. 4 Clemson. The Tigers have the incentive of trying to bounce back from a 2021 season that was a huge disappointment by recent standards.
But the Tigers appear to have a stout defensive front and are hoping that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei keeps growing and performs better this season as a junior than when he replaced Trevor Lawrence last season. Though to be fair, following in the huge shadow generated by Lawrence -- and Deshaun Watson before him -- was a difficult task. Clemson’s defense may make the going tough for quarterback Jeff Sims and the Yellow Jackets offense Monday night, so Tech’s best bet may be for its defense to make the going tough for Uiagalelei.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Monday, Sept. 5
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 0-0; No. 4 Clemson 0-0
Television: The game will be televised by ESPN. Dave Pasch will handle play-by-play, with Dusty Dvoracek as the analyst and Tom Luginbill as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 81/81.
Online: RamblinWreck.com
