Week 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 83 FBS games

After a small taste of college football last weekend, the schedule ratchets up for Week 1, which starts with 16 games Thursday night, more than all of the previous Saturday games. The list this week includes, as usual for early-season games, several FBS-FCS matchups, but also includes some significant nonconference Power Five games.

All teams within the Top 25 are playing this week, including three head-to-head matchups: No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas. Overall, 22 games include ranked teams.