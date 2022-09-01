Week 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 83 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Monday. All times are EDT.
After a small taste of college football last weekend, the schedule ratchets up for Week 1, which starts with 16 games Thursday night, more than all of the previous Saturday games. The list this week includes, as usual for early-season games, several FBS-FCS matchups, but also includes some significant nonconference Power Five games.
All teams within the Top 25 are playing this week, including three head-to-head matchups: No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas. Overall, 22 games include ranked teams.
Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
» Thursday, Sept. 1
6 p.m., St. Francis (Pa.) at Akron, ESPN3
7 p.m., Ball State at Tennessee, SEC Network
7 p.m., Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State, FS1
7 p.m., Long Island at Toledo, ESPN3
7 p.m., South Carolina State at Central Florida, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh, ESPN
7:30 p.m., VMI at No. 22 Wake Forest, ACC Network
7 p.m., Bryant at Florida International, ESPN3
8 p.m., Alabama A&M at Alabama-Birmingham, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m., Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Missouri, ESPNU
8 p.m., Penn State at Purdue, Fox
9 p.m., New Mexico State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
10 p.m., Northern Arizona at Arizona State, Pac-12 Networks
10:30 p.m., Cal Poly at Fresno State, FS1
10:30 p.m., Portland State at San Jose State, NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network
» Friday, Sept. 2
7 p.m., Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan, ESPN3
7 p.m., Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, ESPNU
7 p.m., Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State, ESPN
7 p.m., William and Mary at Charlotte, ESPN3
7:30 p.m., Temple at Duke, ACC Network
8 p.m., Illinois at Indiana, FS1
8 p.m., Tennessee Tech at Kansas, ESPN-Plus
10 p.m., TCU at Colorado, ESPN
» Saturday, Sept. 3
ACC
Noon, North Carolina at Appalachian State, ESPNU
Noon, No. 13 N.C. State at East Carolina, ESPN
Noon, Rutgers at Boston College, ACC Network
12:30 p.m., Richmond at Virginia, ACC regional networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami, ACC Network
8 p.m., Louisville at Syracuse, ACC Network
American Athletic
Noon, Delaware at Navy, CBS Sports Network
Noon, No. 13 N.C. State at East Carolina, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 24 Houston at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m., Tulsa at Wyoming, FS1
4 p.m., No. 25 BYU at South Florida, ESPNU
7 p.m., Massachusetts at Tulane, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Memphis at Mississippi State, ESPNU
7:30 p.m., SMU at North Texas, CBS Sports Network
Big 12
2 p.m., Southeast Missouri at Iowa State, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at No. 9 Oklahoma, Fox
7 p.m., Albany at No. 10 Baylor, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., South Dakota at Kansas State, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, Longhorn Network
8 p.m., Murray State at Texas Tech, ESPN-Plus
Big Ten
Noon, Buffalo at Maryland, Big Ten Network
Noon, Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, Rutgers at Boston College, ACC Network
Noon, South Dakota State at Iowa, FS1
3:30 p.m., North Dakota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
7 p.m., Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin, FS1
7:30 p.m., No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Conference USA
3:30 p.m., No. 24 Houston at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at No. 9 Oklahoma, Fox
6 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Ohio, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Middle Tennessee at James Madison, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Rice at No. 14 USC, Pac-12 Networks
7:30 p.m., SMU at North Texas, CBS Sports Network
Midnight, Western Kentucky at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports PPV
MAC
Noon, Buffalo at Maryland, Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m., Bowling Green at UCLA, Pac-12 Networks
6 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Ohio, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky, ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus
10:30 p.m., Kent State at Washington, FS1
Mountain West
Noon, Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
1 p.m., Northern Iowa at Air Force, Altitude/Mountain West Network
3:30 p.m., Arizona at San Diego State, CBS
3:30 p.m., Tulsa at Wyoming, FS1
5:30 p.m., Texas State at Nevada, Nevada Sports Net/Mountain West Network
7:30 p.m., Utah State at No. 1 Alabama, SEC Network
8 p.m., Maine at New Mexico, Mountain West Network
10:30 p.m., Boise State at Oregon State, ESPN
Midnight, Western Kentucky at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports PPV
Pac-12
2:30 p.m., Bowling Green at UCLA, Pac-12 Networks
3:30 p.m., Arizona at San Diego State, CBS
3:30 p.m., No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
4 p.m., Cal Davis at California, Pac-12 Bay Area
6 p.m., Rice at No. 14 USC, Pac-12 Networks
7 p.m., No. 7 Utah at Florida, ESPN
8 p.m., Colgate at Stanford, Pac-12 Bay Area
9:30 p.m., Idaho at Washington State, Pac-12 Networks
10:30 p.m., Boise State at Oregon State, ESPN
10:30 p.m., Kent State at Washington, FS1
SEC
Noon, Sam Houston State at No. 6 Texas A&M, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
4 p.m., Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss, SEC Network
7 p.m., Elon at Vanderbilt, ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus
7 p.m., Mercer at Auburn, ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus
7 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky, ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus
7 p.m., No. 7 Utah at Florida, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Georgia State at South Carolina, ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus
7:30 p.m., Memphis at Mississippi State, ESPNU
7:30 p.m., Utah State at No. 1 Alabama, SEC Network
Sun Belt
Noon, North Carolina at Appalachian State, ESPNU
3:30 p.m., Norfolk State at Marshall, ESPN3
4 p.m., Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss, SEC Network
5 p.m., Nicholls State at South Alabama, ESPN3
5:30 p.m., Texas State at Nevada, Nevada Sports Net
6 p.m., Middle Tennessee at James Madison, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Morgan State at Georgia Southern, ESPN3
7 p.m., Army at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Grambling State at Arkansas State, ESPN3
7 p.m., Liberty at Southern Mississippi, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Georgia State at South Carolina, ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus
8 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, Longhorn Network
FBS independents
Noon, Central Connecticut State at Connecticut (Local TV in Hartford)
4 p.m., No. 25 BYU at South Florida, ESPNU
7 p.m., Army at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Liberty at Southern Mississippi, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Massachusetts at Tulane, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
» Sunday, Sept. 4
7:30 p.m., Florida State vs. LSU (New Orleans), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
» Monday, Sept. 5
8 p.m., No. 4 Clemson at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), ESPN
