X

ACC Championship: See the AJC ePaper front page from Georgia Tech’s win

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) holds his piece of the net as he celebrates his team's 80-75 win over Florida State in the Championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) holds his piece of the net as he celebrates his team's 80-75 win over Florida State in the Championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Credit: Gerry Broome

Georgia Tech | 11 minutes ago
By Brian O'Shea, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s ACC championship victory is covered in a special editon page of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper edition on Sunday with the headline ACC CHAMPIONS! and a celebration photo of the Yellow Jackets hoisting their trophy.

Additional coverage of Georgia Tech’s upset of Florida State continues online at ajc.com and in print editions of the AJC on Monday.

Georgia Tech's victory on Saturday in the ACC basketball championship is marked in a special edition page of the AJC ePaper on Sunday.
Georgia Tech's victory on Saturday in the ACC basketball championship is marked in a special edition page of the AJC ePaper on Sunday.

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

The special Georgia Tech page is available to current and new AJC subscribers. Read the AJC ePaper now. The ePaper is also available as an app for ios and Android.

ExplorePhotos and game recap: Georgia Tech upsets Florida State for ACC championship

Here are some additional stories from Saturday and overnight

What might happen for Georgia Tech on Selection Sunday?

After title, Josh Pastner ‘a man of his word’ on hairstyling promise

Mark Bradley column: A return to glory for Georgia Tech

Josh Pastner’s news conference: Voicemail, Bobby Cremins, sprinkles

ExploreFollow Georgia Tech basketball post-season coverage from AJC Sports

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.