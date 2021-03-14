After title, Josh Pastner ‘a man of his word’ on hairstyling promise

There are some complications for any attempts at hair dressing. Pastner chose not to allow any hair stylists or barbers within the bubble that he had created for team, coaches and staff in Greensboro for fear of losing players to contact tracing if a visiting hairdresser were to test positive. As a compromise, players were given clippers and told they could cut or style each other’s hair. With the team going to Indianapolis Sunday to begin their stay for the NCAA Tournament, protocols are to be even tighter, so the chances of a stylist making a visit to the team hotel there would seem remote.

Pastner said he might explore bribes to delay any styling, starting with getting rings for winning the ACC title. His next suggestion smacked of desperation: He said he might offer “an extra ice cream bar” at the team party that was to be held at the hotel after the game.