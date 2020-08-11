3 more Georgia Tech athletes test positive for COVID-19

The most recent update continues a low rate of infection in recent weeks. In the roughly three weeks before, one Tech athlete had tested positive out of 46 tests. In an interview last week, athletic director Todd Stansbury praised Tech athletes, coaches and staff for their adherence to safety protocols.

“Because it’s not just them, it’s everybody else that ends up getting affected (from a positive test),” he said. “So far, so good, but when you live in a glass house, you definitely don’t want to throw stones because things could change on a dime. But up to this point, I think our coaches have done a great job of getting the message across, and the student-athletes are totally bought in.”