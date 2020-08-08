Tech’s Todd Stansbury has to look for budget solutions without furlough

The department planned to make use of a furlough plan authorized in May by the University System of Georgia to help make ends meet in a budget wrecked by the coronavirus, but the system rescinded the plan in late June.

“Part of our budgeting modeling is trying to figure out, OK, we used that furlough plan that the USG had put forward to balance our budget, and so that is now an area that we’re trying to figure out how do we do that, knowing that the furlough is no longer an option,” Stansbury said on a video conference Friday.