Georgia Tech steering clear of padded practices

That would have set the stage for players to practice on Sunday in full pads in the fifth practice of the preseason. By NCAA rule, helmets are the only protective gear that players can wear for the first two days of practice, then helmets and shoulder pads for the next two days and finally full pads for the fifth practice.

However, on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets’ fourth practice, players remained in helmets and shorts, the same gear that they had worn the first three days. It was by the decision of coach Geoff Collins, according to a team spokesman, out of concern that putting on more equipment and allowing more contact raises the risk for the spread of COVID-19. Collins intended to continue in helmets and shorts for the time being.